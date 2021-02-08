On February 8, the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of Artsakh Republic Mane Tandilyan met with the representatives of the French "Triangle Génération Humanitaire" non-governmental organization.

February 8, 2021, 14:14 Mane Tandilyan discussed the social needs of Artsakh with the representatives of the French organization

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Welcoming the guests, the Minister thanked them for studying the social and humanitarian needs of post-war Artsakh and for the implementation of programs in that direction.

During the meeting, the representatives of the organization discussed with the Minister the issues about the social situation in Artsakh, discussed the possibilities of the organization's involvement in the work carried out in that direction.

Summing up the proposals for cooperation presented during the previous visit, the parties agreed to deepen the collaboration for working on new projects.