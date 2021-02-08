Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅՐУСENG
International

US intends to return to UN Human Rights Council

The US President Joe Biden's administration is preparing to resume interaction with the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reportedly announce the country's return to the structure as an observer, intending to seek election as a full member of the HRC. 

The agency noted that this decision is likely to generate criticism from conservative lawmakers in the United States, as well as from forces supporting Israel.

The Biden administration believes that the HRC must be reformed, and the most effective way to achieve this is to interact with it, guided by principles. According to a source, the HRC is an important forum for those fighting against tyranny and injustice around the world. The American administration intends to participate in the work of the HRC to ensure that its full potential is realized, the publication says.

Washington announced its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council back in 2018, motivating this decision with the organization's biased attitude towards the United States and Israel. The statement came after the HRC adopted a series of resolutions condemning the actions of the Jewish state.


     

Politics

Italy denies reports on inviting Azerbaijan to Rome G20 summit

Italy is denying Azeri media reports on having invited Azerbaijan to take part in the 2021 G20 Rome summit.

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

Society

Bill Gates names two threats to humanity after the coronavirus

Microsoft founder Bill Gates named two main threats to humanity after the pandemic, Pledge Time reports, citing Youtube-channel Veritasium.

Military

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 2 more fallen soldiers found

The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli) which has come under the Azerbaijani control, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh informs.

