US intends to return to UN Human Rights Council

The US President Joe Biden's administration is preparing to resume interaction with the UN Human Rights Council (HRC), AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will reportedly announce the country's return to the structure as an observer, intending to seek election as a full member of the HRC.

The agency noted that this decision is likely to generate criticism from conservative lawmakers in the United States, as well as from forces supporting Israel.

The Biden administration believes that the HRC must be reformed, and the most effective way to achieve this is to interact with it, guided by principles. According to a source, the HRC is an important forum for those fighting against tyranny and injustice around the world. The American administration intends to participate in the work of the HRC to ensure that its full potential is realized, the publication says.

Washington announced its withdrawal from the UN Human Rights Council back in 2018, motivating this decision with the organization's biased attitude towards the United States and Israel. The statement came after the HRC adopted a series of resolutions condemning the actions of the Jewish state.