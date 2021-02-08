Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 2 more fallen soldiers found

The rescuers of Artsakh have found 2 more bodies of fallen servicemen during the search operations in Varanda (Fizuli) which has come under the Azerbaijani control, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Their identities will be determined after the forensic medical examination.

A total of 1,367 bodies have been retrieved during the search operations ever since the ceasefire.

No search operations for the war casualties will be conducted today in connection with the shift of Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh.