Microsoft founder Bill Gates named two main threats to humanity after the pandemic, Pledge Time reports, citing Youtube-channel Veritasium.

February 8, 2021, 09:47 Bill Gates names two threats to humanity after the coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gates said that humanity is not prepared for such a challenge as climate change. He noted that each year the death rate due to this factor will be “even higher” than during the coronavirus pandemic. The entrepreneur named bioterrorism as the second threat. According to him, those who want to harm people can create a virus, so the likelihood of encountering this problem is higher compared to natural epidemics.

Earlier, Gates assessed rumors of his involvement in the coronavirus pandemic. In his opinion, the spread of false facts about vaccinations can prolong the COVID-19 epidemic. “It’s a big challenge when people are looking for simple solutions,” he said.