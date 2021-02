An earthquake measuring 3.2 shook eastern Georgia on Monday, 58 kilometers from the capital Tbilisi, news.am reports.

February 8, 2021, 10:35 Quake rattles Georgia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to seismologists, these tremors were registered at 1:23am local time in Kvemo Kartli region, 22 km southwest of the regional center of Dmanisi, near the village of Organchai.

The epicenter of this quake was reported at a depth of 10 km.

No casualties or damage were reported.