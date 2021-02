2450 | February 1, 2021 12:09 Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

2127 | February 1, 2021 14:11 Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks

2114 | February 2, 2021 12:45 About 730 apartments and private houses to be built in Artsakh

2089 | February 2, 2021 18:32 Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

2062 | February 2, 2021 10:07 Bodies of 9 more fallen servicemen found in Artsakh

2019 | February 1, 2021 12:11 2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1700 | February 2, 2021 18:54 Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, CSTO Secretary General says

1652 | February 1, 2021 12:16 Wartime military spox says “many things are unclear” around fall of Shushi