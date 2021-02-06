As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations informed.

February 6, 2021, 10:37 Artsakh emergency service: Body of another fallen soldier found

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The serviceman’s identity will be established after a forensic-medical examination. The search operations are going in the directions of Hadrut and Jrakan (Jabrayil).

A total of 1,365 bodies were recovered in the period between November 13 and February 5.