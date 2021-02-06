As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations informed.
Artsakh emergency service: Body of another fallen soldier found
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The serviceman’s identity will be established after a forensic-medical examination. The search operations are going in the directions of Hadrut and Jrakan (Jabrayil).
A total of 1,365 bodies were recovered in the period between November 13 and February 5.