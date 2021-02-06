Another quake hits Armenia

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded on Armenia’s territory at 00:06 am local time (GMT 20:06) on Saturday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The epicenter lied 5km north-east off the village of Shorzha, Gegharkunik region. The hypocenter depth was 10km.

The seismic activity was also felt in Gegharkunik and Tavush provinces—and with magnitude 4 to 5.