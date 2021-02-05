Defense Ministry: No incidents reported on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on February 4 and 5. No border incidents were registered, the Defense Ministry of Armenia reported on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the information provided by the Armenian National Security Service, no border incidents were registered in Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan inter-state road which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops confidently control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone and fulfill their tasks.