Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.
On 6 February,Artsakh Repulic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree appointing Lusine Avanesyan as the presidential press secretary.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh commented on the resolution adopted recently...
The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution...
Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a phone...
The visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his delegation to Kazakhstan has launched by...
On January 15 and February 1, 2021, the Court received applications in interstate cases Azerbaijan v....
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on February 4-5, the...
The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Almaty Digital Forum 2021 has launched in Kazakhstan with the maintenance of all COVID-19 related rules.
There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being...
The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN...
World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.
On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was recorded on Armenia’s territory at 00:06 am local time (GMT 20:06) on Saturday, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.
A-68, what was once one of the largest icebergs in the world, is now scattered in multiple pieces around...
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Development...
4 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.
158 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...
During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinhyan touched upon “I Am Travelling...
10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.
As a result of search and rescue operations, the body of another fallen serviceman was found Friday in the Hadrut region, the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations informed.
The operational situation remained stable along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border...
The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 52 more Armenian servicemen...
Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities...
The Armenian military says that there have been no border incidents along the Armenian state border’s...
Former defense minister of Artsakh, former Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan...
The Azerbaijani authorities have barred a planned search operation for bodies of the war victims, including...
France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...
Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...
