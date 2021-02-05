Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 624.21 (up by AMD 0.27), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 713.48 (up by AMD 6.40), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.95 (up by AMD 0.05) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 442.32, AMD 29,922.25 and AMD 18,162.11, respectively.