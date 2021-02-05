Nearly four in 10 people in France and 23 percent in Germany say they definitely or probably will not get vaccinated against Covid-19, EUobserver reports, citing the Guardian.

February 5, 2021, 16:17 Huge numbers in France and Germany reject Covid-19 vaccine

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hesitancy was markedly lower in Italy (12 percent), the UK (14 percent), and the Netherlands (17 percent), according to a seven-country survey, which revealed a close correlation between people's reluctance to be vaccinated and their trust in central government.