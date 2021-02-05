Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says additional steps should be taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as create favorable conditions for safe passenger transportations within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

February 5, 2021, 15:08 Russia ready to assist partners in overcoming COVID-19, PM says at EAEU meeting

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The previous year was not easy for the EAEU member states. The fight against coronavirus remains one of the key directions of our cooperation. It’s obvious that the creation of opportunities for vaccination would be a decisive factor. As you know, two vaccines are already registered in Russia, the registration of the third is expected, and according to the decision of the Russian President, a massive vaccination process has started. We are ready to provide our partners with the whole necessary support on this matter and share our experience”, the Russian PM said at the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

“I Am Travelling Without COVID-19” pilot project has launched. The Russian PM said Armenia, Belarus and Russia are using this project, but he expressed hope that the list of the countries will expand. He added that this will allow people to move freely and travel.