Artsakh Defense Army reports 52 more casualties

The Defense Army of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) has released the names of 52 more Armenian servicemen killed in the battles for the fatherland’s defense,
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Defense Army presented the names of these soldiers who had fallen while defending Fatherland.
Spartak A. Margaryan, born in 2002
Yurik H. Gulabyan, born in 1999
Arman A. Manucharyan, born in 1997
Liparit A. Tadevosyan, born in 2001
Harutyun Ye. Tadevosyan, born in 2002
Sargis V. Khachatryan, born in 2001
David A. Tevosyan, born in 2001
Mher S. Arakelyan, born in 2000
Armen A. Chobanyan, born in 2001
Mayis Sh.Avetumyan, born in 2001
Israel G. Akinyan, born in 2001
Hovhannes V. Poghosyan, born in 2002
Tigran Zh. Poghosyan (reserve officer), born in 1990
Andranik A. Gevorgyan (volunteer), born in 1989
Armen N. Aslanyan (reserve officer), born in 1975
Husik G. Hovakimyan (reserve officer), born in 1996
Georgy A. Manucharyan (reserve officer), born in 1986
Varuzhan Ya. Harutyunyan (reserve officer), born in 1976
Ara V. Balayan, born in 1976
Aghasi V. Bezhanyan (reserve officer), born in 1989
Grigor L. Teymurazyan (reserve officer), born in 1998
Armen P. Nersesyan (reserve officer), born in 1980
Manuk S. Manukyan (reserve officer), born in 1970
Manuk G. Torosyan (reserve officer), born in 1985
Arayik P. Matevosyan (reserve officer), born in 1971
Hovsep M. Arakelyan (reserve officer), born in 1995
Melik R. Atoayan, born in 1989
Avag G. Revazyan, born in 1989
Sevak V. Ohanyan, born in 1985
Ashot M. Akoghyan, born in 1984
Mikayel G. Karapeyan (volunteer), born in 1993
Andranik M. Shahnazaryan (reserve officer), born in 1983
Tigran H. Avetisyan (reserve officer), born in 1990
Harutyun S. Mkrtchyan (reserve officer), born in 1993
Gevorg S. Arshakyan (reserve officer), born in 1992
Garik G. Barseghyan (reserve officer), born in 1983
Armen G. Martirosyan (reserve officer), born in 1986
Smbat M. Avetisyan (reserve officer), born in 1989
Sargis V. Harutyunyan (reserve officer), born in 1994
Roman S. Margaryan (reserve officer), born in 1995
Harutyun H. Andreasyan (reserve officer), born in 1990
Arman A. Ghazaryan, born in 2001
Narek R. Gevorgyan, born in 2000
Gevorg S. Babayan, born in 2001
Vahe M. Jivanyan, born in 2001
Mikayel D. Hovsepyan, born in 2000
Suren S. Khachatryan, born in 1979
Vahe A. Ghazaryan, born in 1977
Anush V. Zurabyan, born in 1967
Sargis F. Navasardyan, born in 1978