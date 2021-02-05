Russia expects UNESCO mission to visit Artsakh soon

Russia expects UNESCO’s preliminary mission to visit Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and the adjacent areas of Azerbaijan in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: "As far as I know, right now, talks are underway on organizing a preliminary UNESCO mission’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan," she said. "We hope that this visit will take place in the near future and that it will facilitate and strengthen mutual trust in the region."

Earlier on December 21, the UNESCO secretariat announced its readiness to send a mission of experts to Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding areas to help protect cultural heritage, adding only Azerbaijan had not given its agreement for the organization to proceed with the sending of the mission to the field.