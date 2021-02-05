The US State Department has denied the accusations of the Turkish interior minister on Washington's involvement in the coup attempt in July 2016.

February 5, 2021, 15:30 US State Dep denies accusations of Turkish interior minister on Washington's involvement in 2016 coup attempt

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the State Dep statement, "the United States had no involvement in the 2016 attempted coup in Turkey and promptly condemned it. Recent assertions to the contrary made by senior Turkish officials are wholly false."

The State Department added such “remarks and other unfounded and irresponsible claims of U.S. responsibility for events in Turkey are inconsistent with Turkey’s status as a NATO Ally and strategic partner of the United States.”