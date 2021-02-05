Security Council and UN General Assembly begin selection process for next Secretary-General

The Security Council and the UN General Assembly have begun the process of selecting the next Secretary-General, currently headed by Antonio Guterres. The latter has announced he will run for a second term, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The 71-year-old former Portuguese prime minister enjoys widespread support in the General Assembly and the Security Council, including primarily from its five permanent members - the United States, Russia, China, France, and the United Kingdom.

However, Guterres has been slammed by several non-governmental groups claiming that he is not doing enough to protect human rights around the world.

Applicants must have proven leadership and management skills, extensive experience in international relations, and strong diplomatic and communication skills.

At least one country wants a woman to take the post of UN Secretary-General. In a letter sent to 193 UN member states and received by AFP, Honduras requested the nomination of women candidates. Since its founding in 1945, every secretary-general has been a male.

The UN will begin the selection process by May or June, informally speaking with the candidates.