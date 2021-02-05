Foreign Affairs Committee of Czech Chamber of Deputies calls on Azerbaijan to return Armenian POWs

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, calling on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian prisoners of war, the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: “At its sitting on February 4, 2021 the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, by which it welcomed the establishment of the ceasefire and expressed regret over Azerbaijan's non-compliance with the ceasefire clause on returning prisoners, calling on the latter to return the remaining prisoners. At the same time, the Committee called for a political settlement to the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, the statement says.