Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed President Joe Biden's diplomatic strategy, The Hill noted.

February 5, 2021, 13:20 Pompeo rebukes Biden's new foreign policy

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Speaking on Fox News, Pompeo commented on Biden's speech at the State Department, who noted that America is back, and diplomacy is again at the center of their foreign policy.

“I don't think the American people can afford to go back to eight more years of Barack Obama's foreign policy. I hope they’ll move forward with a foreign policy, much more like our America First foreign policy,” Pompeo said to Fox News host and former GOP Rep. Trey Gowdy.

“We worked hard to prevent Russia from interfering in our election. I'm proud of the work that we did. I'm proud of the work we did to push back against Russia,” Pompeo said.