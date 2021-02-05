US House Democrats requested that former President Donald Trump testify under oath in his upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate. A Trump adviser said the former president declined, VOA reported.

February 5, 2021, 12:16 Trump Rejects House Democrats’ Request to Testify at Impeachment Trial

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin asked in a letter sent by email Thursday that the former president testify “either before or during” the trial that begins in earnest on February 9.

Jason Miller, the Trump adviser, said the former president “will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.” Hours later, Trump attorneys Bruce Castor and David Schoen said Raskin’s letter proved Democrats “cannot prove your allegations” and that an impeachment trial was too serious “to try to play these games."

Trump is charged with inciting a mob of supporters that broke into the US Capitol on January 6.