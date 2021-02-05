Artsakhpress

Society

Russian Prime Minister thanks EDB’s Tigran Sargsyan for COVID-19 travel app project

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Management Board Tigran Sargsyan for the creation of the “Travel Without COVID-19” application that is used in restarting travel following the pandemic-related shutdown.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “I’d like to thank our colleagues, Nikolai Podguzov, Tigran Sargsyan, for such a quick and active work,” Mishustin said at the Almaty Digital Forum 2021 in Kazakhstan, addressing EDB Management Board Chairman Podguzov and his deputy Tigran Sargsyan.

Mishustin noted that Russia, Armenia and Belarus have already joined the program and expressed hope that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will also do so soon.

The Travel without COVID-19 program features a mobile app which shows the traveler’s COVID-19 test result in the form of a QR code, which is used when crossing border.


     

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 521.13/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.53 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

