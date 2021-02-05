Armenian Ambassador, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair discuss post-war situation in Karabakh

Varuzhan Nersesyan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States of America, held a phone conversation with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks (D – New York), the Armenian Embassy in the US reported on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ambassador congratulated Congressman Meeks on his election as Chair of the Committee and wished successful and fruitful term in office.

Ambassador briefed about the post-war situation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone, followed by humanitarian crises and discussed regional security and peace issues.

Chairman Meeks stressed the importance of US active engagement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship for lasting and sustainable resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

The officials discussed the further deepening of the cooperation between legislative and executive branches of two countries.