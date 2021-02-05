The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has kicked off in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

February 5, 2021, 11:42 Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: The session is attended by the Prime Ministers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union – Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, Armenpress reports.

Kazakhstan assumed the EAEU chairmanship on January 1, 2021.

The session will firstly be held at a narrow and then at an extended format where the participants will discuss the issue of eliminating the barriers in the EAEU domestic market, the macro-economic situation in the EAEU states, etc. Proposals on the countries’ sustainable economic development will be made. The PMs will also touch upon a number of issues relating to the integration agenda and the tariff regulation within the Union.