158 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,726, the ministry of healthcare said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3109.

The number of active cases is 4488.

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease stands at 779.