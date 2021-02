Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities continue in Hadrut, Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) after a two-day halt.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 5, ARTSAKHPRESS: 5 detachments are dispatched for the operation, press service of Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations informs.