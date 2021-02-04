There are no plans for investing common currency in EAEU

There are no plans for investing common currency in the Eurasian Economic Union, that issue is not being discussed because of the absence of necessary prerequisites, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Belta agency, Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission Timur Zhaxylykov said in a video conference on February 4.

''There is no mentioning about investing a common currency in the EAEU in any of the agreements or legal acts. There is no such a plan also in the development strategy for the period until 2025. No talks are hold in that direction, that issue is not discussed'', he said.

The sitting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the Heads of Government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will take place on February 5 in Almaty.