February 4, 2021, 18:36 Russian MFA spokesperson: Negotiations underway to organize UNESCO preliminary mission to Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova said today when she was asked how Moscow assesses the fact that Baku isn’t letting experts of the UNESCO visit the region to assess the state of Armenian historical heritage, news.am reports.

“We hope there will be such a visit soon and that this will contribute to the strengthening of mutual confidence in the region,” she added.