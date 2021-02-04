The Armenian military says that there have been no border incidents along the Armenian state border’s Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact on February 3 and 4 and the “stable operational situation” was maintained.

February 4, 2021, 17:39 No incidents reported along entire Armenia state border with Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the information received from the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, no border incidents were registered also on the Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan interstate motorway under the responsibility of the NSS Border Troops.

“The units of the Armenian Armed Forces and the National Security Service border troops continue controlling the border situation at the entire length of the borderline and are fulfilling their objectives,” the Ministry of Defense said.