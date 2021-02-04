Artsakhpress

Politics

Congressman demands answers from U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan over anti-Armenian remarks

Senior House Foreign Affairs Committee member Brad Sherman (D-CA) demanded answers from U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger following reports that the U.S. envoy congratulated the Aliyev regime for “restoring its territorial integrity” and pledging U.S. funds to rebuild on occupied Artsakh lands, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Azerbaijani and Turkish forces initiated an unprovoked attack against Armenia on September 27, 2020, leading to six weeks of devastating fighting that killed an estimated 5,000 people and forced more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee from Karabakh.

According to a press statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy on January 27th, in a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, you congratulated Azerbaijan for “restoring its territorial integrity” and expressed the United States’ readiness to take part in rebuilding lands that recently came under Baku’s control as a result of the war.

The United States is an active member of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group process. U.S. engagement in the OSCE process is necessary to find a permanent settlement to the Artsakh conflict that protects the security of Artsakh and helps to ensure another war does not break out. I appreciate the statement Secretary Blinken gave during his confirmation hearing to this end.

Ambassador Litzenberger, your remarks to Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister are extremely concerning, and are all together out of step with Secretary Blinken’s statements to date. Thus, I would appreciate responses to the following questions:

— Is it the policy of the United States to commend Baku on its successes as a result of the
recent war, which was initiated by Azeri aggression?

— Is it the policy of the United States to encourage investments in Azerbaijan meant to marginalize Artsakh?” Brad Sherman said in his letter.


     

Politics

Armenia’s Pashinyan to pay working visit to Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Kazakhstan on February 4-5, the PM’s Office said.

Artsakh Security Council chief issues statement

Secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, has issued a statement,...

Artsakh denies rumors on shutting down its permanent representation in Russia

The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Russia will not cease operations, the Artsakh...

Artsakh President discusses post-war situation with parliamentary factions

On 3 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Free Fatherland, the...

ECHR considers moving issue of Azerbaijani violations to agenda of CoE Committee of Ministers

The Azerbaijani government is grossly violating the implementation of the terms of the interim measures...

Artsakh MFA calls on all countries, organizations to be careful in their statements on NK conflict

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement, calling on all countries and organizations to...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

Re-launch of regular flights with Russia will contribute to tourism development, Armenian PM says

During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinhyan touched upon “I Am Travelling Without COVID-19” project and its implementation process, stating that a great flow of people arriving in Armenia has been observed since the launch of the program.

10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

147 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

147 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Artsakh emergency service: No search operations to be carried today either

The Artsakh search and rescue teams are unable to resume their search operations because the Azerbaijani...

Artsakh President hosts philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan

On February 4, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan, the Presidential...

Arayik Harutyunyan receives new Primate of Artsakh Diocese

On February 3, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop...

About 730 apartments and private houses to be built in Artsakh

The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh has ordered new projects to create a new...

Military

Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan appointed Head of Armenian defense ministry’s Military Control Service

Former defense minister of Artsakh, former Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been appointed Head of the Military Control Service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, PR department head at the defense ministry Gevorg Altunyan told Armenpress.

Azerbaijani authorities block planned search and rescue operation for Artsakh war casualties

The Azerbaijani authorities have barred a planned search operation for bodies of the war victims, including...

Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, CSTO Secretary General says

Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, their activity near the borders of the member states...

Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information spread by the Azerbaijani State Border...

Bodies of 9 more fallen servicemen found in Artsakh

9 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the direction of...

Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu held a...

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle

Google is shutting down its in-house Stadia game development studios

Biden signs orders on migrant family separations and asylum

Belgian prime minister's home vandalized with swastikas

