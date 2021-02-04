Artsakh denies rumors on shutting down its permanent representation in Russia

The Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Russia will not cease operations, the Artsakh Foreign Ministry said, denying reports claiming that it will be shut down.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Such information is false. The Permanent Representations of the Republic of Artsakh functioning in foreign countries continue their activities normally, aimed at the protection of the interests of the Republic of Artsakh and its citizens in the host countries, the development and advancing of mutually beneficial ties in various sectors and other functions envisaged by law,” the foreign ministry said.