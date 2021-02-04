“Beyond the Threshold”, an Armenian short film directed by Angineh Isanians has been selected for the International Competition of the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival, a prestigious French film festival held annually in Clermont-Ferrand.

February 4, 2021, 12:24 Armenian director’s film included in competition program of prestigious French film festival

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The film which is the director's debut work is a social drama that received the financial support of the National Cinema Center of Armenia in 2019, as Panorama. am reports, the center said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

9 Armenian films have been submitted to the film festival, 5 of which were made with the financial support of the Cinema Center.