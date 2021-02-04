Former defense minister of Artsakh, former Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Jalal Harutyunyan has been appointed Head of the Military Control Service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, PR department head at the defense ministry Gevorg Altunyan told Armenpress.

February 4, 2021, 11:44 Lt. General Jalal Harutyunyan appointed Head of Armenian defense ministry’s Military Control Service

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Previously, Movses Hakobyan was serving as Head of the Military Control Service, but he resigned on November 18, 2020.