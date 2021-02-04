Artsakh Security Council chief issues statement

Secretary of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, has issued a statement, Artsakh Public Television reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: The announcement particularly says:

“There are rumors claiming as if Azerbaijani state flags will be installed on governmental buildings at the Renaissance Square in Stepanakert City. I find it necessary to categorically deny these reports. Some news media and social media accounts are circulating reports claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army will be dissolved and according to the logic of these reports there won’t be an organization of the border protection of Artsakh. In this regard I’d like to inform the public that the government bodies of Artsakh are now working on the issue of forming contractual basis, professional units for the protection of our borders.''

Dear people of Artsakh, on behalf of the Artsakh authorities, I assure you that despite the irreparable losses inflicted on us as a result of the hostilities, the state is always committed to fulfill its obligations to ensure the safety and normal life of the population. Accordingly, I urge not to heed fake news and to believe that everything has been done and is being done to create and expand the necessary conditions for a dignified life of the people of Artsakh."