Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle

Iran on Monday shared a video of its new domestically-made satellite launch vehicle in action. It is the first Iranian-made carrier rocket powered by a solid-fuel engine, which makes it the country’s most powerful, Almasdarnews.com reports.

Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle

Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a solid rocket, the “fuel and oxidizer are mixed together into a solid propellant which is packed into a solid cylinder,” according to a blog post by NASA.

The three-stage rocket utilizes solid fuel in the first and second stages and fluid fuel in the third stage.

The launch was aired on Iranian state TV on Monday. The rocket, named Zol Janah, is believed to reach a height of 310 miles, according to the Associated Press. In addition, the satellite carrier is 25.5 meters long and weighs 52 tons. The rocket did not launch a satellite into orbit.

According to Ahmad Hosseini, spokesperson for the country’s Defense Ministry’s space department, the rocket is capable of launching a single 220-kilogram satellite or up to 10 smaller ones, to the altitude of 500 kilometers


     

Politics

Artsakh President discusses post-war situation with parliamentary factions

On 3 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Free Fatherland, the Justice and the Democracy parliamentary factions, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

ECHR considers moving issue of Azerbaijani violations to agenda of CoE Committee of Ministers

The Azerbaijani government is grossly violating the implementation of the terms of the interim measures...

Artsakh MFA calls on all countries, organizations to be careful in their statements on NK conflict

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has issued a statement, calling on all countries and organizations to...

Armenia Ombudsman: State policy of Armenophobia continues in Azerbaijan

The state policy of Armenophobia continues in Azerbaijan, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan...

EPP calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs

The members of the European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly (PA) called on Azerbaijan to immediately...

Armenia submits Inter-State Application against Azerbaijan to European Court of Human Rights

On 1 February 2021 the Government of the Republic of Armenia submitted an Inter-State Application against...

Armenian Ombudsman meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia

on February 1 , Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

147 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

147 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,568, the ministry of healthcare said.

All news from section

Artsakh emergency service: No search operations to be carried today either

The Artsakh search and rescue teams are unable to resume their search operations because the Azerbaijani...

Artsakh President hosts philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan

On February 4, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan, the Presidential...

Arayik Harutyunyan receives new Primate of Artsakh Diocese

On February 3, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop...

About 730 apartments and private houses to be built in Artsakh

The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh has ordered new projects to create a new...

1 new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

143 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Azerbaijani authorities block planned search and rescue operation for Artsakh war casualties

The Azerbaijani authorities have barred a planned search operation for bodies of the war victims, including MIAs that was supposed to take place today in two directions, the Artsakh authorities in charge of the retrieval operations said.

All news from section

Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, CSTO Secretary General says

Syrian mercenaries must leave Nagorno Karabakh, their activity near the borders of the member states...

Stable operational situation with no incidents reported along Armenian-Azerbaijani border

A stable operational situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line...

Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information spread by the Azerbaijani State Border...

Bodies of 9 more fallen servicemen found in Artsakh

9 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the direction of...

Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu held a...

Wartime military spox says “many things are unclear” around fall of Shushi

The former spokesperson for the Armenian military who was in charge of conveying information to the public...

147 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle
Artsakh emergency service: No search operations to be carried today either
Artsakh President hosts philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan
Arayik Harutyunyan receives new Primate of Artsakh Diocese
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

All news from section

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Iran tests new solid fuel satellite launch vehicle

All news from section

Google is shutting down its in-house Stadia game development studios

Biden signs orders on migrant family separations and asylum

Belgian prime minister's home vandalized with swastikas

Most Read

month

week

day

Search