Artsakh President hosts philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan

On February 4, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan received philanthropist Aleq Baghdasaryan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: Arayik Harutyunyan thanked the philanthropist for the charitable projects being implemented in Artsakh. He noted that the post-war difficulties are possible to overcome only with joint efforts of the people.

Aleq Baghdasaryan thanked the President for the warm welcome and informed that they are going to carry out additional activities in Artsakh aimed at the education development.

The meeting was also attended by chief of staff of the Artsakh President’s Office Artak Beglaryan.