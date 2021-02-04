Arayik Harutyunyan receives new Primate of Artsakh Diocese

On February 3, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and Pontifical Nuncio-at-large, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan expressed gratitude to Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan for his decades-long patriotic mission in Artsakh and for standing by the people of Artsakh at the crucial moments, attaching great importance to his role in the development of the Motherland and the preservation of spiritual values. Harutyunyan noted that Pargev Martirosyan has always been and will remain the symbol of Artsakh.

President Harutyunyan also congratulated Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan on appointment as the Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, expressing confidence that his activity will greatly contribute to the joint efforts and the strengthening of the people’s faith.