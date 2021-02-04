Artsakh President discusses post-war situation with parliamentary factions

On 3 February, President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received the members of the Free Fatherland, the Justice and the Democracy parliamentary factions, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting they discussed the situation in Artsakh caused by the recent war, the domestic and foreign policy issues.

Harutyunyan stated that at this period the unity of all political forces in the Republic and the demonstration of a political will aimed at the cooperation are highly important because ensuring the security of the people of Artsakh, solving the humanitarian crisis are the priorities of the domestic and foreign political agenda.