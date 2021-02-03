Google is shutting down its in-house Stadia game development division.

February 3, 2021, 12:34 Google is shutting down its in-house Stadia game development studios

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 3, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the company's statement, it refocuses Stadia to be a home for streaming games from existing developers instead of developing its own games for the service, The Verge reported.

“Creating best-in-class games from the ground up takes many years and significant investment, and the cost is going up exponentially,” said Phil Harrison, a vice president at Google and general manager for Stadia.

“Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games,” Harrison noted.