February 2, 2021, 17:37 Artsakh MFA calls on all countries, organizations to be careful in their statements on NK conflict

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Recently, we have witnessed an information campaign by Azerbaijan, which, in an effort to demonstrate alleged international support for the Turkish-Azerbaijani armed aggression against Artsakh, disseminates messages about congratulations by representatives of some international organizations and political circles of a number of countries on the "liberation" of the so-called "occupied" territories by Azerbaijan.

Leaving aside the question of the credibility of these statements, we nevertheless consider it necessary to note once again that the armed aggression unleashed in September 2020 by Azerbaijan with the support of Turkey and with the participation of international terrorists against the Republic of Artsakh has led to numerous sufferings: thousands of innocent citizens of Armenian nationality were killed and injured, hundreds are missing, are now in captivity, have become hostages, have been subjected to torture, inhuman and degrading treatment, and the Armenian cultural heritage is being destroyed.

We call on all countries and organizations to be extremely careful and correct in their statements on the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, to avoid statements that may negatively affect the international efforts for the comprehensive settlement of the conflict, maintenance of peace and stability in the region, as well as hurt the feelings of thousands of people.

Diplomatic etiquette cannot and should not serve as a basis for statements that can be considered in the context of legitimizing and consolidating the occupation of the territories of the Republic of Artsakh and justifying internationally wrongful acts”, the statement says.