The Ministry of Urban Development of the Republic of Artsakh has ordered new projects to create a new housing stock in Stepanakert and in a number of settlements that are under Artsakh's control and to provide housing to displaced citizens.

February 2, 2021, 12:45 About 730 apartments and private houses to be built in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The ministry already has a sketch project for the construction of a 100-home residential district in the village of Varanda in Martuni,” the ministry said, adding that they are already working on the digital terrain model for another 150-home construction project in Astghashen, Askeran.

The government plans to build a housing stock in Askeran with 246 apartments and in Martuni with 130.

Another 100 homes will be built in the village of Aknaberd in Shahumyan for displaced citizens of Artsakh.