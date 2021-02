1 new case of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 2335 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh.

The number of active cases is 19.