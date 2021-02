The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information spread by the Azerbaijani State Border Service which claimed that the Armenian military has opened gunfire in the direction of a village in Azerbaijan’s Ghazakh District.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “There is no such thing, it’s a total lie,” an Armenian Ministry of Defense spokesperson told Armenpress.