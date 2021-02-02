Bodies of 9 more fallen servicemen found in Artsakh

9 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the direction of Varanda (Fizuli), official of the State Emergency Service of Artsakh Hunan Tadevosyan said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS:According to preliminary data, they are servicemen; that is, volunteers or reservists who fought in the recent war.

A forensic medical examination has been ordered to determine their identities.

So far, a total of 1354 bodies have been found as a result of the search operations.