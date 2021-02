on February 1 , Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin, informed the Office of the Human Rights Defender,

February 2, 2021, 09:05 Armenian Ombudsman meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: A number of issues, including the importance of the urgent return of the Armenian war prisoners kept in Azerbaijan were discussed.