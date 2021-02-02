Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The roads in Kotayk and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles. Drivers are strictly recommended to use winter tires.