Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.

Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The roads in Kotayk and Syunik provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

According to the information received from the Roads Department of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles. Drivers are strictly recommended to use winter tires.


     

Politics

EPP calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs

The members of the European People’s Party (EPP) Political Assembly (PA) called on Azerbaijan to immediately release the servicemen and civilians captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war, the EPP reports.

All news from section

Armenia submits Inter-State Application against Azerbaijan to European Court of Human Rights

On 1 February 2021 the Government of the Republic of Armenia submitted an Inter-State Application against...

Armenian Ombudsman meets with Russian Ambassador to Armenia

on February 1 , Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan met with Russian Ambassador to Armenia...

Issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh not solved yet – Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated that the issue of the status of...

Presence of forces in Artsakh’s occupied territories promoting neo-fascism threat to global security

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has released a comment, expressing its deep...

Nagorno Karabakh: captives must be released – UN experts

UN human rights experts called for the prompt release of prisoners of war and other captives from the...

Ombudsman of Armenia: Rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in border determination process

The rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in the process of determining Armenia’s...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

All news from section

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

143 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,231, the ministry of healthcare said today.

All news from section

Some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia

Some roads are closed and difficult to pass in the territory of Armenia, the Ministry of Emergency Situations...

Some Armenia citizens unable to fly to Russia

A number of Armenian nationals are unable to fly to Russia Monday, as they found out at Zvartnots International...

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office updates interim report on killing of civilians by Azerbaijani forces

The Human Rights Ombudsman's staff of the Republic of Artsakh has updated the interim report on the cases...

3 new COVID cases confirmed in Artsakh

Only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Artsakh, bringing the cumulative...

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Military

Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the information spread by the Azerbaijani State Border Service which claimed that the Armenian military has opened gunfire in the direction of a village in Azerbaijan’s Ghazakh District.

All news from section

Bodies of 9 more fallen servicemen found in Artsakh

9 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the direction of...

Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu held a...

Wartime military spox says “many things are unclear” around fall of Shushi

The former spokesperson for the Armenian military who was in charge of conveying information to the public...

Artsakh emergency service: Search operations continue in Hadrut, Fizuli regions

Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities...

The fourth modular camp installed in Artsakh for Russian peacekeepers

The fourth modular camp has been installed in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the Russian peacekeepers,...

Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan doesn’t rule out possibility of receiving “false” info during war

Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian military during the 2020 Artsakh...

EPP calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs
Armenia submits Inter-State Application against Azerbaijan to European Court of Human Rights
143 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Armenian military denies Azerbaijan’s allegations on cross-border shooting
Turkey's Erdogan says may begin working on new constitution
more news

Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

All news from section

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

All news from section

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

All news from section

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

All news from section

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Turkey's Erdogan says may begin working on new constitution

All news from section

Putin orders analysis of potential creation of Russian human rights court

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader

Biden withdraws from Congress 73 spending cuts proposed by Trump

Most Read

month

week

day

Search