Politics

Nagorno Karabakh: captives must be released – UN experts

UN human rights experts called for the prompt release of prisoners of war and other captives from the recent Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and for the return of bodies to families for burial with due respect for cultural customs, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Everyone deprived of their liberty for reasons related to the conflict should be returned to their homes, and relatives of those killed must be able to receive the mortal remains of their loved ones, in line with the ceasefire agreement signed on 9 November 2020,” the experts said.

“We are alarmed at allegations that prisoners of war and other protected persons have been subjected to extrajudicial killing, enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” the experts said.

“No exceptional circumstances whatsoever – whether a state of war, internal political instability or any other public emergency – may be invoked as a justification of torture and enforced disappearances,” they said. “Such acts, when perpetrated in armed conflict, may also constitute war crimes.”

“We are seriously alarmed at reported acts of ill-treatment and the desecration of bodies,” the experts said. “We note that both parties have commenced the return of prisoners of war and other captives, and we call on them to complete the all for all exchange, to clarify the fate and whereabouts of the disappeared, and to treat dead bodies with dignity”.

The experts called on the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan to carry out thorough, prompt, independent and impartial investigations into allegations of serious human rights violations committed during the conflict and its aftermath in order to hold perpetrators to account and provide redress to the victims. They added that they will continue to engage with the authorities of both countries and closely monitor the situation.


     

Politics

Issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh not solved yet – Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is not resolved yet.

Presence of forces in Artsakh’s occupied territories promoting neo-fascism threat to global security

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh has released a comment, expressing its deep...

Nagorno Karabakh: captives must be released – UN experts

UN human rights experts called for the prompt release of prisoners of war and other captives from the...

Ombudsman of Armenia: Rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in border determination process

The rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in the process of determining Armenia’s...

EU welcomes return of 5 Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan, calls for immediate release of remaining 57

The European Union has welcomed the return of 5 Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan and called...

Trilateral working group on Karabakh to hold its first meeting on January 30

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk said, according to TASS news agency....

Russian Ambassador visits Armenia’s defense ministry on Army Day

On the occasion of the Armenian Army Day, Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited today...

Economy

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

World oil prices going up

World oil prices are on the rise on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Iran ready to contribute in implementing economic projects with Armenia

On January 19, Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia...

Armenia’s industrial production registers smallest drop in EAEU

Industrial production volume of Armenia comprised 3 billion 766,1 million USD in January-November according...

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up on Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Contract on Russian natural gas supply to Armenia is extended

Gazprom has extended the contract for the supply of Russian natural gas to Armenia for the first quarter...

Society

Some Armenia citizens unable to fly to Russia

A number of Armenian nationals are unable to fly to Russia Monday, as they found out at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan that they had taken the coronavirus test—which is required in order to enter Russia—at an organization that was not allowed to take such tests from Armenian citizens who are traveling to Russia, whereas they were not aware of the new procedure, news.am reports.

2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

2 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office updates interim report on killing of civilians by Azerbaijani forces

The Human Rights Ombudsman's staff of the Republic of Artsakh has updated the interim report on the cases...

3 new COVID cases confirmed in Artsakh

Only three new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the past 24 hours in Artsakh, bringing the cumulative...

59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day,...

Armenian Apostolic Church makes efforts for returning POWs from Azerbaijan – His Holiness Garegin II

The Armenian Apostolic Church is making all possible efforts for returning the prisoners of war from...

8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh

8 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

Military

Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks

Armenian Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu held a phone call on February 1 to discuss the results of last week’s Armenian-Russian bilateral military cooperation staff talks, as well as the ongoing process of resolving Armenia’s security issues in the post-war period, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a news release.

Wartime military spox says “many things are unclear” around fall of Shushi

The former spokesperson for the Armenian military who was in charge of conveying information to the public...

Artsakh emergency service: Search operations continue in Hadrut, Fizuli regions

Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities...

The fourth modular camp installed in Artsakh for Russian peacekeepers

The fourth modular camp has been installed in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the Russian peacekeepers,...

Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan doesn’t rule out possibility of receiving “false” info during war

Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian military during the 2020 Artsakh...

Russia peacekeepers continue demining in Artsakh

The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining...

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of 15 more fallen soldiers found during search operations

15 more bodies of fallen servicemen have been found during the search operations in the battle zones...

Presence of forces in Artsakh’s occupied territories promoting neo-fascism threat to global security
Nagorno Karabakh: captives must be released – UN experts
Putin orders analysis of potential creation of Russian human rights court
Defense ministers discuss results of Armenia-Russia staff talks
Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader
Analytical

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Interview

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

Photos

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Artsakh Ombudsman’s Office publishes report on threat to Armenian cultural heritage

Exhibition displaying Artsakh’s manuscript heritage to open in Yerevan’s Matenadaran

Azerbaijan bans UNESCO experts' entry into Artsakh, Supreme Patriarch tells Russian paper

Sport

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

Tokyo 2020: Organizers hopeful vaccine rollout will allow Games to go ahead

Japan 'committed' to hold rescheduled Tokyo Olympics

Vast majority of Japanese want Tokyo Olympics cancelled or delayed amid COVID-19 surge

Diaspora

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Lawyers Garo Ghazarian and Karnig Kerkonian played vital role in protecting human rights during war

Posters calling for recognition of Artsakh posted in US streets

Thousands march in Syria in support of Artsakh

International

Putin orders analysis of potential creation of Russian human rights court

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader

Biden withdraws from Congress 73 spending cuts proposed by Trump

Pentagon doubts advisability of withdrawing troops from Afghanistan by May

