Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the supreme court and the justice ministry with considering the feasibility of establishing a Russian human rights court, Urdupoint.com reports, citing a decree published on the Kremlin website.

February 1, 2021, 15:28 Putin orders analysis of potential creation of Russian human rights court

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "To recommend the Russian Federation Supreme Court to study, jointly with the Russian Federation Ministry of Justice, the feasibility of creating a Russian court of human rights, and to present relevant suggestions, if necessary," the official document read.