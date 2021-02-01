Some Armenia citizens unable to fly to Russia

A number of Armenian nationals are unable to fly to Russia Monday, as they found out at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan that they had taken the coronavirus test—which is required in order to enter Russia—at an organization that was not allowed to take such tests from Armenian citizens who are traveling to Russia, whereas they were not aware of the new procedure, news.am reports.

February 1, 2021, 12:45

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The situation is tense at Zvartnots airport. These Armenian nationals state that their flight at noon, but if they cannot leave, they ask to delay their flight.

To note, the entry of Armenian nationals to Russia has resumed on Monday—and for a month.

Four flights are scheduled from Armenia to Moscow on Monday.