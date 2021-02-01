Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅՐУСENG
Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan doesn’t rule out possibility of receiving “false” info during war

Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian military during the 2020 Artsakh War, says he doesn’t rule out the possibility that he was given “false” information during the war, which he in turn conveyed to the public.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “During the war, I made around 170 posts saying we are going to win, and not that we are winning, and I’ve made equal posts saying the situation is very difficult, that this is a fight for existence and so on,” Hovhannisyan told reporters in parliament. “Because today we’ve lost, this is a very difficult emotional situation for us all, and after this we want to unconditionally find traitors, and I very much regret that they want to find traitors among the military.”

He said that the information he was conveying to the public was entirely obtained from the Miinstry of Defense, the General Staff and the Defense Army of Artsakh, at the same time he didn’t rule out the possibility that the information could’ve been false.

“I don’t rule it out, there were numerous contradictions during the war,” the Lt. Colonel said.


     

Ombudsman of Armenia: Rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in border determination process

The rights of Armenian citizens should be at the core of decisions in the process of determining Armenia’s state borders, Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan said in a statement late on Sunday.

World in the worst economic crisis for a century, UN Secretary-General says

The economic crisis following the coronavirus pandemic has become the worst for almost a century, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says on Monday in his video statement during the Davos Agenda summit, TASS news agency reported.

Some Armenia citizens unable to fly to Russia

A number of Armenian nationals are unable to fly to Russia Monday, as they found out at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan that they had taken the coronavirus test—which is required in order to enter Russia—at an organization that was not allowed to take such tests from Armenian citizens who are traveling to Russia, whereas they were not aware of the new procedure, news.am reports.

Lt. Colonel Hovhannisyan doesn’t rule out possibility of receiving “false” info during war

Lt. Colonel Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the spokesperson of the Armenian military during the 2020 Artsakh War, says he doesn’t rule out the possibility that he was given “false” information during the war, which he in turn conveyed to the public.

France24 publishes videos on presence of Syrian terrorist-militants fighting for Azeris in NK attack

France24 television network has published a series of videos once again confirming that Syrian mercenaries...

Turkey’s leaders furious at Biden for his attack on Pres. Erdogan - Harut Sassounian

Azerbaijan. Regional Developments

Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill international obligations: MEP concerned over issue of Armenian POWs

Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg is concerned over the fact that Azerbaijan is not...

More than 70,000 people currently live in Artsakh. Zhirayr Mirzoyan

The political future of Nagorno-Karabakh must be decided by its population. Catalan Member of the Spanish Congress

On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
On the eve of St.Sarkis feast day, salty cookies are distributed in the streets of the capital
''Tufenkian'' Charitable Foundation visits the community of Tsovategh
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
"Tufenkian" Charitable Foundation visits the village of Herher
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
The Breath of Winter in Stepanakert
Armenia’s ‘Songs of Solomon’ to compete for International Feature Film Oscar

Yura Movsisyan appointed FFA ambassador in North America

No damages reported in Armenian community due to protests in Tripoli, Lebanon

Myanmar military seizes power, detains elected leader

