The fourth modular camp has been installed in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) for the Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry reports.

February 1, 2021, 11:27 The fourth modular camp installed in Artsakh for Russian peacekeepers

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The camp has been built in Khachmach for the accomodation of the specialists of the Russian defense ministry.

Each camp has a gym, bathhouse, a first-aid post, etc.