Artsakh emergency service: Search operations continue in Hadrut, Fizuli regions

Search and rescue operations for the servicemen who have fallen or gone missing during the recent hostilities continue in the Hadrut and Varanda (Fizuli) regions Monday, news.am informs, citing the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) State Service for Emergency Situations.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: A total of 1,345 dead bodies have found as a result of the search operations between November 13, 2020 and January 31, 2021.